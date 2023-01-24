Residents often ask Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell questions.
At a meet-and-greet hosted by the mayor’s office and the Lebanon Economic Development office on Thursday afternoon, Bell was able to ask some questions of his own as residents had the opportunity to have an open discussion about their questions, concerns and ideas.
“People ask me questions, but I like to ask them questions too,” Bell said. “People have a lot of ideas about restaurants, stores they would like to see, and we even had some people who had ideas about opening places here.”
The meet-and-greet was sponsored by the Lebanon Joint Economic and Development Board, and many questions were geared towards recruitment, new businesses in town and prospective businesses that residents want.
“Most comments were about restaurants and stores that people would like to see in Lebanon,” Bell said. “A few people talked about sidewalks, sidewalk repairs and additional sidewalks needed around town. There were a few questions about infrastructure and our plans for that as well.”
Bonnie and Johnny Bernhardy attended the event to ask Mayor Bell about a traffic light.
“I wanted to know about a traffic light for a friend who lives in an apartment off of Lebanon Road,” Bonnie Bernhardy said. “He (Bell) said it’s in the works, so she’ll be thrilled. Then, at the corner of Castle Heights (Avenue) and Lebanon Road, if you have somebody in the right lane that doesn’t know that it’s a right turn only (lane), it’s going to be a bad time. But he (Bell) said that they’re gonna rework that whole intersection too.”
Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston was in attendance at the meet-and-greet to answer residents’ questions about development in the area.
“This is the first year we’ve tried an open house,” Haston said. “We thought, ‘Lets just kick it off with the new year and see if people will come.”
People did come. The Mitchell House was filled with residents who came to chat with city officials like Bell and Haston about the things that mattered to them.
After the success of the inaugural event, Bell said that the open house was definitely something that the city would hold again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.