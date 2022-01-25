Funeral services for Timothy Lee Sircy will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jimmy Glasscock and Kevin Page officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Mr. Sircy, 60, of Lebanon passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born on Oct. 8, 1961, in Wilson County, he is the son of Billie Ruth Thackston Sircy and the late Jack Cecil Sircy.
He worked in landscaping and attended Church Alive.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Cecil Sircy.
He is survived by: his mother, Billie Ruth Thackston Sircy; brother, Mike (Gay) Sircy; nieces, Lindsay Sircy (Zack) Doak, Desiree Sircy; nephew, Ryan (MaKenzie) Sircy; great nieces and nephews, Kinlee Doak, Karter Doak, Bryan Hunt, Blake Hunt and Olivia Hunt.
Pallbearers; Zack Doak, Blake Hunt, Keith Sircy, Jeff Sircy, Steven Sircy and Rusty Parsons.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
