Tina Bowers passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at age 58.
The memorial service will be at noon on Tuesday at Crossroads Fellowship (located at 7860 Linwood Road in Lebanon), with visitation at the church beginning at 11 a.m. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Tina Jo Bowers was born in Nashville to Betty Davis and Gwenden Lee Davis.
She loved her family and loved being outdoors.
She is survived by: her children, Betty (Chad) Williams, Jimmy (Andrea) Bowers II; grandchildren, Braylen, Aubree, Cecelia, Jonathan, Jackson; siblings, Kenny Davis, Tammy (Tommy) Inman, Amanda (Ronnie) Scott, Brandon Davis; nieces and nephews, Matthew Inman, Miranda Inman, Brittney Waldrop, Parker Scott, Devon Davis; and one great-nephew.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Jimmy Bowers, Sr.; father, Gwenden Lee Davis; step-mother, Ludie Davis; mother, Betty Davis Hall; and stepfather, Leechie Hall.
