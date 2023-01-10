Tina Jo Bowers

Tina Bowers passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at age 58.

The memorial service will be at noon on Tuesday at Crossroads Fellowship (located at 7860 Linwood Road in Lebanon), with visitation at the church beginning at 11 a.m. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

