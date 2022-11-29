Tina Rohs Winfree, 48, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, while vacationing on an Atlantic cruise.
Tina Rohs Winfree, 48, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, while vacationing on an Atlantic cruise.
She was born in Saigon, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, 1973.
She was valedictorian of her 1992 graduating class at Lebanon High School. She graduated magna cum laude of David Lipsomb University with a bachelor of science degree in finance and accounting.
She attended Flat Rock Church of Christ.
She was currently executive vice president and operations manager of CedarStone Bank. Before joining CedarStone in 2003, she was deposit operations manager at Bank of The South in Mt. Juliet, then worked at Wilson Bank & Trust in the accounting and bookkeeping departments. She was also an accounting manager at the regional accounting office of the Kroger Company.
She was an appointed member on the Health and Education Facilities Board of Wilson County, a member of the Wilson County Fair Board, and served as treasurer of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She also served on the board of directors of the Wilson County Help Center and was a part of the Wilson County Relay for Life, benefiting the American Cancer Society.
In her spare time she loved traveling with her husband, Kevin.
Tina was preceded in death by her grandparents — Joe Edwin and Dorothy Bradney Rohs — and her mother-in-law, Glenda Denney Winfree.
Survivors include: her husband of 25 years, Joe Kevin Winfree; mother, Lynn Rohs; uncle, David (Beverly) Rohs; father-in-law, Joe K. Winfree; sister-in-law, Sheila (David) Vaden; along with cousins, a niece and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Wayne Hunt and Bob McDonald officiating. Interment will be held in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are Randy Parkerson, Steven Oakley, Drew Vaden, David Vaden, Donnie Steed and David Rohs. Honorary pallbearers are Kerry South, Wayne Dillon, Daniel Rohs, Andrew Rohs, Brian Bates, Brett Hampton, and the board of directors and employees of CedarStone Bank.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson County Help Center, American Cancer Society, the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, and the Turtle Hospital in Marathon Key, Florida.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
