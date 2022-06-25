Tina Wyleen Midgett Claridy, 51, of Lebanon, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Thomas “Tom” Lee Midgett; maternal grandparents, Tom and Mazie Calton; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Eliza Midgett.
She is survived by: her parents, Jerry “Poppy” and Joyce Midgett; love of her life, Will Goodnight; and numerous family and friends.
Tina was a 1988 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Volunteer State Community College, Cumberland University, Middle Tennessee State University, and Trevecca Nazarene University. She received her master’s degree in both business administration and education.
She worked for Gaylord for 10 years and was a teacher at Walter J. Baird Middle School.
She enjoyed teaching, reading, traveling, crafting, sewing, shopping, and her animals. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers and plants. She found great joy in spending time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Camp
Okawehna, by mailing those to attention Andy Parker, 1633 Church Street, Suite 500, Nashville, Tennesee, 37203, or to the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at the Dialysis Clinic, Inc.. for its special care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
