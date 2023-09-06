Students are always learning, growing and changing.
Every year, the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment (TVAAS) measures that growth and provides a composite score for school districts to visualize where their students are at.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 3:24 pm
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 3:24 pm
This year, the Lebanon Special School District earned a composite level 5, which is the highest achievable score.
“A level 5 is far more than the expected growth for the year,” LSSD Assistant Director of Schools Becky Kegley said. “We say level 3 is rock solid. Everybody’s doing their job, (including) teachers and students, but when you achieve even more than that, those are the things you get really excited about, like the level 5.”
Earning a level 5 score means that the students showed two years of academic growth in one school year.
“It means you’ve taken the children in your class, and you’ve grown them above a year’s level of growth,” LSSD Director of Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said. “If they (showed) one year (of growth), that would be a level 3. We grew our children above and beyond the expected one-year growth. So it takes two years (of growth) or above (in one school year) to be at level 5.”
The district not only earned this score overall, but it received a level 5 in system-wide literacy, numeracy, and science.
“A lot of it falls on teachers really knowing their students and analyzing the data from the screener tests and the common formative assessments that they give and being unable to use our response to intervention (RTI) time,” Sampson said. “That’s a time every school has a time set in their day to provide interventions for skills and standards that students have not mastered. We credit a lot of that growth to the teachers really looking at the data, knowing the students that have gaps and being able to fill those gaps during those intervention times.”
The work that LSSD teachers do during regular class time is believed to be a big factor in the growth seen in the district’s students.
“Our teachers have really worked hard,” Sampson said. “We have high quality materials. We feel like our new ELA (English, language, arts) curriculum is really playing a major role with our literacy. This year, we’ve adopted a new math curriculum that we’ll start using. Having those high quality materials really makes a difference as well with what they’re doing.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, LSSD was consistently earning high TVAAS scores.
“We feel like we have a lot of strong strategies in place for success in our classrooms,” Sampson said. “We will continue those programs that have led to that up to this point.”
Once the scores are received, the district reflects on the results.
“On a school level and an individual teacher level, everyone will dig in and see what went really well,” Kegley said. “What are some things they want to duplicate again? Are there any areas that we need to have some additional work on? Once you get a five and you’ve shown that much growth, it’s harder to get the five again. You’ve got to then work even harder to keep that level of growth up.”
