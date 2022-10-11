A 2022 Smith County High School graduate, Titus Mofield, 18, of the Popes Hill community, was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at 4:48 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022.
He was transported by Vanderbilt Life Flight to the emergency department following a motorcycle accident on East Main Street in Hartsville earlier that afternoon.
Funeral services were conducted on Oct. 9 by Brandon Patton at 3 p.m. from the Carthage chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.
His uncle, Joshua Mofield, and mentor, Ronnie Presley, will deliverer eulogies. Burial will follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Smith County Memorial Gardens.
Titus was the son of Trinity James Mofield and Stephanie Dawn Landers Mofield of the Popes Hill community and was born Titus James Mofield at the former University Medical Center in Lebanon on April 24, 2004.
He graduated from Smith County High School in the spring of 2022 and majored in auto mechanics.
Following graduation, he was attending Tennessee Technology Center at Hartsville, where he was studying mechanics. He had a passion for studying and learning anything to do with engines.
He was baptized in 2009 into the full fellowship of the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, where he remained a member.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: his sister, whom he adored, Cassie Mofield of the Popes Hill community; his maternal grandparents, Gary and Jan Landers of Lebanon; paternal grandparents, David and Teresa West Mofield of the Hiwassee community; paternal great-grandmother, Kathleen Mofield of Lebanon; along with many friends, beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family kindly requests that memorials to assist with funeral expenses be made by calling or coming by the funeral home or by visiting www.sandersonfh.com and clicking donate.
