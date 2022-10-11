Titus Mofield

A 2022 Smith County High School graduate, Titus Mofield, 18, of the Popes Hill community, was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at 4:48 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022.

He was transported by Vanderbilt Life Flight to the emergency department following a motorcycle accident on East Main Street in Hartsville earlier that afternoon.

