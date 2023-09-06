Fair Petition 1

A Lebanon resident has begun a petition to move the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair to the fall.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

After scorching temperatures contributed to a drop in Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair attendance this year, one Lebanon resident has started a slight petition to push the fair back.

“The scorching heat experienced during the current timing of the fair has been causing significant discomfort and health concerns for attendees,” Monica Ferrell wrote in her petition. “It is time we prioritize our well-being and make this beloved event more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

