Middle schoolers in Wilson County will require parental permission to check out a book that came under fire from the activist group Moms for Liberty of Wilson County.
The book, “Eleanor and Park,” is a young adult novel by Rainbow Rowell. It tells the story of two teens from different backgrounds, who develop a romantic relationship after realizing they actually have a lot in common.
As a result of the Wilson County Schools Board of Education’s decision, the book will remain in circulation in the district’s high school libraries, with a caveat for middle school students. If a middle school student wants to check out “Eleanor and Park,” they will have to first get permission from their parents or guardians.
The decision was reached after a committee that was delegated the task of reviewing contested books presented the board with their findings.
The district’s book appeal committee weighs the benefit of circulating certain books that have been brought to its attention. According to Bart Barker, the WCS public information officer, the committee was formed last year to address issues raised from concerned parents.
Concerns about Rowell’s work stemmed from romantic encounters between the characters.
During the meeting, a husband and wife activist duo, Amanda and Bryan Price, repeated their concerns over certain contexts in the books. Mrs. Price is the membership chair of the Wilson County chapter of Moms for Liberty.
Moms for Liberty is an activist organization with member chapters around the country. A key tenet of the group is support for greater parental influence in school-based decisions, such as masking requirements and access to reading material. Price’s LinkedIn profile lists substitute teacher with Education Solution Services, LLC.
Mr. Price argued that he felt there was a difference between banning books and what he called “age-appropriate censorship.”
”The Bluest Eye”
Another book was addressed during the meeting and reviewed by the committee, Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.”
The novel takes place in Lorain, Ohio, and tells the story of a young African-American girl named Pecola, who grew up following the Great Depression.
“The Bluest Eye,” was found to be acceptable by the committee for high-school students. As for middle-schoolers, it was never in circulation in those libraries to begin with, so no official action was required.
Barker indicated that the school board is entertaining the notion of creating a “mature reader list.”
“As an enhancement to our district’s media experience for families, a mature reader list will likely be created,” Barker said. “It will be put out there at some point in the next school year, and it will give families a choice if they want to opt in for their child to have access to more reading materials.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.