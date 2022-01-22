I know it’s been a while, and I’m sorry about that. It’s just that when you took Betty White (three weeks before her 100th birthday, no less), my faith began to wane.
She lived a beautiful life, but I still think she’s needed here more. I’m kidding … not really, but you know I like to open my prayers on a light note.
I’m sure that you are aware of all that’s been going on lately. With the ongoing pandemic, volatile stock market, rising inflation, too many people for too little real estate inventory, and Prince Harry and Megan Markle moving stateside, it’s been pretty tough on all of us … especially Harry and Megan.
Now, I’m not saying we don’t deserve a little hardship. It was greed, wasn’t it? Or was it how we all tried to buy our way into modern-day salvation with fancy cars, obnoxious housing, ridiculous selfie filters, expensive vacations, and questionable Facebook relationships?
We didn’t worry about money. Nope, we just worried about the other M word ... more. Nobody noticed our worry though. How could they when Botox erased any hint of emotion?
With the exception of Bezos and the dozen little twits that are wealthier than the rest of the world, most folks are experiencing some form of crisis. And just about all of us have been affected by medical bills, student-loan debt, and bad reality television.
I mean, seriously, what is going on with TV programming? Thank God or You, instead for “Ted Lasso.” If I have to watch another preview of “So You Think You Can Dance with The Real Housewives of Nutbush,” I’m going to scream. But first, I’ll set the DVR, because who would want to miss a show like that?
So back to my prayer, God. Part of me would like to say, enough already. Bring back healthy immune systems, a decent real-estate inventory, realistic lumber and food prices, honest politicians, travel, a thriving stock market, and Betty White. But then, where would the lesson be?
The truth is, we needed the reset, if for no other reason to give nature a chance to breathe after so much reckless overuse. Instead, I’ll settle for a market that allows everyone to have affordable healthcare and housing.
The politician thing is probably a moot point since we are supposed to keep you two — You (God) and them (politicians) — separate. Sidenote … you may want to remind those politicians about that little nugget? Help us to be more mindful of criticisms we make about our leaders and each other. One person didn’t cause the mess we seem to be in now, and one person can’t save us from it either. And help those politicians remember that they (hopefully) got into politics to make a change, not capture more votes. It takes a village ... geez.
Also, I get it that the stock market is unpredictable. But something needs to be done about that irritatingly buzzed-out trading floor. No wonder traders have high blood pressure and divorce rates.
I guess that’s all for now. Thanks for everything.
P.S. Tell Betty that I said hi.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.