Todd Meise, 52, went to be with his Lord on Jan. 10, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He entered eternal rest at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Ernest A. Meise; father-in-law, Gary Tutton; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 17 years, Denise Meise; daughters, Kaitlyn G. Meise, Madeline “Maddie” Meise; mother, Judith Meise; brothers, Jeff (Debbie) Meise, Tim (Lisa) Meise, Scott (Debbi) Meise; and many other loving family members and friends.
Todd was an active member of the Journey Church. He faithfully taught children and adults and served the Lord in many different capacities throughout his life.
He loved music and listening to his children play the clarinet and trumpet.
Todd was a dedicated father and husband who led his family in love for the Lord.
He was a social worker and counselor who committed his career to serving youth and individuals with disabilities.
Throughout his life, Todd was a blessing to all who knew him.
Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Journey Church, located at 1240 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The family will also receive friends on Saturday from noon until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Journey Church.
Pastor Erik Reed will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to consider making a donation in memory of the life of Todd Meise. Contributions may be made in person or on the Partlow Funeral Chapel web site.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
