The rain is coming down, and our gardens needed a good drink.
I have about half of my warm-season vegetables planted and hope to get some more out when it dries some.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
May is the perfect time to plant warm-season vegetables, because the soil temperatures are where they need to be for our tomatoes. Just because you didn’t plant tomatoes in April, don’t fret, because you still have plenty of time in the next month to get it done.
There are hundreds of cultivars of tomatoes, and everyone has their favorite. If you haven’t grown tomatoes, try a few different ones, and maybe, you’ll find one that just works well in your garden.
Tomatoes come in various shapes, sizes, and colors. So, be sure to research what you’re looking for before you head out to your favorite garden store, because the selection can be a bit a shocking.
There are two main categories of tomatoes, determinate and indeterminate. Determinate tomatoes tend to be shorter and will set their fruit over a short period. Indeterminate tomatoes will continue to grow and produce over a longer period.
If you are canning tomatoes, you will generally look for cultivars that are determinate such as Early Girl, Celebrity, or Roma.
Good examples of indeterminate tomatoes will be Better Boy, Cherokee Purple, and Big Beef.
Tomatoes will need some type of support, and this is accomplished by cages or stakes. The cages will need to be anchored into the ground and are generally made from concrete wire or some other type of wire. Stakes are very common in a setting where large numbers of tomatoes are grown. The tomatoes are tied to the stake to help prevent the plants from lying on the ground.
There will be a few diseases that can pop up, but many of these can be prevented by planting resistant cultivars. Many of the heirlooms do not have any disease resistance, but they do taste better than many of the modern hybrids.
It’s a give-and-take situation. Plant a little of both in your garden and see what works for you!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
