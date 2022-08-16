Tony Ashley passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, at age 78.
The memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Tony Michael Ashley was born in Anderson, South Carolina, to Madeline Cantrel and Harper Ashley.
He served in the United State Air Force.
He retired from marketing for Delta Airlines after more than 30 years.
He gave small business marketing seminars at Tennessee State University.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed photography in his spare time.
Mr. Ashley is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Nan Smith Ashley; son, Mark (Kelly) Ashley of Columbus, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful, furry companions, Sport, Pam and Currahee.
He is preceded in death by parents, Madelyn and Harper Ashley, and siblings, Judy Hall and Billy Ashley.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
