Watertown cruises over White House. Page B1
Latest News
- Purple Tigers ride fast start, trounce White House, 28-8
- Disastrous second quarter leads to first CU defeat
- Commanders claim sole possession of East lead
- Mt. Juliet seeks extra commitments from Project Sam
- Circuit court clerk charged with DUI
- Mt. Juliet shuts out Maplewood, 35-0
- Green Wave drowns out Wildcats, 16-0
- Boxscore
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in Monday shooting near Lebanon
- Circuit court clerk charged with DUI
- Planning commission recommends banning the sale of CBD downtown
- Watertown's Turner qualifies for state
- Students helping students
- Two recent homicides remain unresolved
- Death Notices
- The Incredible Christmas Place to open second location in Mt. Juliet
- Robert Beaty Thorne
- Interesting Week 6 non-region matchups
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 8
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.