Severe storms, including one confirmed tornado, rolled through Wilson County on Saturday morning, leaving thousands without power.
While there was no loss of physical life, like in neighboring Kentucky, the tornado in Mt. Juliet caused significant damage to a community barely 18 months removed from the worst tornado event in its history.
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mt. Juliet. Winds reached a high of 105 miles per hour. The tornado had a confirmed width of 100 yards and traveled 7.5 miles from the Percy Priest Lake area to Mt. Juliet.
In a phone call on Monday, Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said that a lot of the damage was concentrated in the area of town where Willoughby Station and Mt. Vernon estates are located. The tornado’s path tracked through the western portion of Mt. Juliet, but the entire community was impacted by the severe storm systems.
Beasley said that while numerous homes lost power, the electric company was able to get everyone back up and running before dark on Saturday, with 99% of the outages repaired by 2 p.m.
“Got to give (MTE) praise for that,” Beasley said of the electric company’s swift response.
Wilson County bore the brunt of the power outages for areas supplied by MTE. According to the company’s public relations coordinator, Amy Byers, approximately 7,000 homes lost power in Wilson County. That was compared to an overall 10,000 system wide.
Multiple local businesses chipped in to help out those impacted. M.L. Rose Craft Beer and Burgers’ food truck delivered prepared meals to areas hit hard. Rehab 23 provided Gatorade, water, donuts and coffee, and Chick-fil-A donated breakfast to first responders.
The storm also disrupted plans for the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade. The event that was scheduled for Saturday had to be postponed. A makeup date is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday.
