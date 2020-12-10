Torrid Tigers wear out Macon for sixth win

WATERTOWN — It’s not even mid-December and there was no summer or preseason competitions, but Watertown’s season continued to swim along smoothly with an 82-51 win over Macon County on Tuesday night.
The Purple Tigers led 19-12 at the first-quarter break and 43-25 at halftime as Watertown improved to 6-0 for the season and 2-0 in District 8-AA.
“We’re shooting the ball pretty well,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “I’m really proud of our group for how they’ve jelled together. It’s a difficult time to jell together, not playing camp games and preseason stuff. They’ve done a good job of jelling together and buying in to what we want to do.
“It’s the first time in a little bit of time that we’ve had a lot of different people who can score and a lot of different people who can play off of Eli (Scarlett). We’ve got a couple of kids who can come off the bench that do a great job contributing. It’s a great team effort that we’ve got going right now as far as consistency as far as what we do.”
Scarlett, a senior who didn’t become eligible for Watertown until last season’s tournaments after transferring from Lebanon, continued his torrid scoring pace with four three-pointers and 6-of-8 free-throw shooting for 26 points.
Trent Spradlin added 11, all in the first half, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone, a mainstay from last season, overcame early foul trouble to toss in 10. Point guard Kier Priest popped in a pair of threes as he and Gavin Clayborne each collected eight points while Will Hackett hit two fourth-quarter 3s for his six, Elliott Davenport three and Brady Raines, Brayden Cousino, Ian Fryer and J.J. Goodall two apiece.
Conner Johnson connected on five triples to lead Macon County with 21 points while Hayden Wix had 10 as the Tigers, playing their district opener, fell to 1-5 for the season.
Watertown is scheduled to bus down Sparta Pike to Smithville for a Friday-night game at DeKalb County.
Blue Devil pummel PortlandPORTLAND — With the girls’ game called off, Lebanon’s boys breezed to a 73-36 win over Portland in the only varsity game in town Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils led 19-7 at the first-quarter break and 35-15 at halftime. They opened a 62-28 margin going into the fourth as they improved to 5-2 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-AAA.
Jarred Hall led Lebanon with 18 points, including 13 in the third quarter.
Yarin Alexander finished with 15 points, including nine in the second quarter and 13 in the first half. Kobe Tibbs tossed in two 3-pointers, including two in the third, on his way to 13. Alex Fite scored seven points, Wyatt Bowling five, Luka Saller and Jackson Painter four apiece; Corey James, Rolando Dowell, Austen Gore and Jaylen Abston two apiece and Will Seats a free throw.
No one reached double figures for the Panthers, who fell to 3-4, 0-3.
Lebanon is scheduled to host Hendersonville for Senior Night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Friday night.
Hendersonville edges Mt. JulietHENDERSONVILLE — Host Hendersonville scored at the end to snatch a 54-53 win over Mt. Juliet on Tuesday night.
The Commandos led 16-11 following the first quarter before the Golden Bears went on a second-quarter rampage to go up 32-24 by halftime. Mt. Juliet took a 46-40 lead into the fourth before falling to 4-6 for the season and 1-2 in District 9-AAA.
Jordan Zuger fired in four three-pointers to lead Hendersonville with 16 points as the Commandos climbed to 4-1, 2-0.
Jacob Burge scored 11 of his 17 points, including both of his 3-pointers, in the second quarter for Mt. Juliet while Osize Daniyan dropped in 14. Kyle Taylor tossed in eight points and Bodie Wells six as both buried a pair of 3s. Josh Keck finished with five points, Owen Rodriguez two and Zach Freeman a free throw.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to travel to Father Ryan in Nashville on Friday. No fans will be allowed, the team Twitter feed reports.
Green Hill beats Green Wave for first win
MT. JULIET — The start to Green Hill’s boys’ basketball program may have been a slow one, but the Hawks can say they’ve never lost at home after winning their home debut 55-50 over District 9-AAA rival Gallatin on Tuesday night.
The Hawks led 15- following the first quarter before Gallatin sliced the margin to 21-20 by halftime.
Riggs Abner and Paxton Davidson each scored 16 points and Jason Burch 14 for Green Hill. Mo Ruttlen scored seven and Zach Blair two as the Hawks improved to 1-4 for the season and 1-1 in the district.
Ty Martin buried five three-points to lead Gallatin with 18 points while Ethan Rogers racked up four triples for his 12 as the Green Wave fell to 5-2, 1-2.
Green Hill is scheduled to host Wilson Central on Friday night.
Saints succumb to Franklin Road ChristianMURFREESBORO — Franklin Road Christian’s boys opened a big lead early and pulled away to a 62-23 triumph over Mt. Juliet Christian on Monday.
The Minutemen led 19-8 following the first quarter before blowing the game open with a 19-2 second to lead 38-10 at halftime as they improved to 3-0.
Parker Applegate and Trip Walker each scored 16 points and Jordan Bjornsted 10 for Franklin Road Christian.
Luke Nave knocked down nine points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Derrick Crouch scored six, Brittain Gore and Justin Matthews three each and Caleb Smith two as the Saints slipped to 1-4 going into last night’s District 4-IIA game against visiting Clarksville Academy at Donelson Christian.
The Saints are scheduled to return to DCA on Friday to take on the host Wildcats.
