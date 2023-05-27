Bridge House

Bridge House volunteers help fulfill the Lebanon nonprofit’s mission to lead youth out of homelessness and empowering them.

 Submitted

For the past week, a series of home tours, known as the Wilson County Parade of Homes, has been helping raise funds for a Lebanon non-profit that helps provide temporary living space for youth, and resources for families.

“The Bridge House is near and dear to my heart, because I’ve been in there,” founder of Reid & Company Construction Reid Hinsley said. “I’ve actually helped them build out some space in their current location. From that, I’ve sort of had a front-row seat to see what they’re doing and see some of the kids that come in there. It tugs on the heart strings.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.