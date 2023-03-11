The Lebanon Tractor Supply Company location is inviting customers to attend a pet adoption event on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing pets in welcoming homes,” said Joey Dugas, manager of the Lebanon Tractor Supply store. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at the Lebanon store is to connect adoptable pets with their new family.”
