Services for Tracy Warren Neal, 56, will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends and family on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Gladeville Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Foress Neal.
Survivors include: his son, Tractson Neal; daughters, LeCresha Hawkins, Journee Hope Neal; mother, Hazel Lee Jennett Neal; grandchildren, Jordan Everitt, Cedrion Arms, Aaniyah Arms, Justin Davis, Malikah Arms, Jahziel Neal; siblings, Terry Neal, Stephanie (Clarence) Nabaa, Dr. Angela (Michael) Brooks; great aunt, Virginia Majors; aunts, Ann Wharton, Carrie Word, Carlene (Charles) Hancock,
Linda Shannon, Beverly Jennett; uncles, Henry Jennett, Frank (Joyce) Neal, Mel-
vin (Freddie) Neal, Troy (Cheryl) Neal, Edward Shorter; nieces and nephews, D’Terruius Neal, Jasmine Nabaa, Nathan Nabaa, Nicholas Nabaa, Olivia Brooks, Jamie Brooks, Jordan Brooks, Amirah Chrisman Neal; very special cousin, Stevie Stevenson; and close friends, Ladell Hill, Willie Cartmel and Curtis Rhodes.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
