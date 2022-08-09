NASHVILLE — A transgender child and her parents sued the Tennessee Department of Education on Thursday over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities.

The suit was filed in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. The complaint states that D.H. was assigned male at birth but identifies as female. D.H., who is now 8 years old, began living as a girl at the age of 6, according to the lawsuit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.