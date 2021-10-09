Treva Lucile Gunter McCluskey, 97, of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Lawrence McCluskey, Sr.; daughter,
Treva Ferrell; grandson, Jason McCluskey; sisters, Ima Lee Gunter, Billie
Jean Colorigh; and brother, James Gunter.
Survivors include: children, Lawrence (Darlene) McCluskey, Jr., Andrew (Jenene) McCluskey; son-in-law, Eldie Ferrell; and grandchildren, Tina King, Joseph
Ferrell and Carl Ferrell. She had eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Oct. 10 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon). Graveside services will be held on Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in Hermitage Memorial Gardens, with David Freeman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you hug your family members and tell them you love them, because you don’t know what tomorrow will bring.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com
