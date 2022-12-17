HERMITAGE — On Friday, TriStar Summit Medical Center broke ground on a $64 million, three-story tower project that will add 119,504 square feet to expand critical care capacity and enhance the existing visitors lobby and cafeteria space.
The project will also include infrastructure that allows for future growth.
The tower expansion marks the latest milestone of an extensive, nearly $100-million growth initiative that will increase access to top-quality healthcare services in Davidson and Wilson counties.
“Patients are our highest priority and are at the center of everything we do,” said Daphne David, chief executive officer of TriStar Summit. “The tower expansion will provide additional access to high-acuity services for the communities we serve and prepare us for continued growth in the future.”
The tower expansion will transform the ground floor visitors lobby, completely renovating and expanding the existing kitchen and dining area. A new outdoor seating area will enhance the dining experience for patients, visitors and staff.
The first-floor balcony will connect the new tower to the existing hospital. The expansion will add 16 beds to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), increasing the current number to 40 ICU beds. The second floor will be developed to support future inpatient capacity needs.
Construction of the tower is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
As TriStar Summit Medical Center approaches 30 years of providing healthcare services to Hermitage and its surrounding areas, the hospital’s commitment to growing with the communities it serves has increased. By the end of 2022, TriStar Summit will have completed or broken ground on projects totaling nearly $100 million. In addition to the $64-million tower expansion, other investments include:
• A 25-bed observation unit ($20 million) — The Observation Unit opened in December of 2022 and serves as an extension of the hospital. Patients whose condition may potentially require hospital admission are now able to remain in the observation unit for 24-48 hours for assessment. The goal for the unit was to free up space in the emergency room so that patients can be seen quicker and more efficiently.
• Fifth-floor renovation ($4 million) — The fifth-floor renovation project includes new flooring throughout the unit and patient room enhancements, including new furniture and renovated bathrooms. A new nurses unit is also being completed.
• Graduate Medical Education (GME) expansion ($3.6 million) — The GME expansion project created new classroom space, as well as a lounge and sleep space for students who are on call. Residents from sister facilities TriStar Centennial and TriStar Skyline will rotate through the program, gaining critical insight into services provided by TriStar Summit. The project was completed in July.
• Mt. Juliet freestanding emergency room expansion ($1 million) — The phased expansion project to increase access to emergency medical services along the Interstate-40 East corridor kicked off June 15. The project will add three exam rooms to the facility and a storage building on the campus.
“This tremendous investment in services and facilities underscores our commitment to elevating the level of healthcare available in the Hermitage, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon communities,” said Daphne David, CEO of TriStar Summit. “Since the hospital opened its doors in 1994, we have remained committed to improving lives and ensuring patients receive compassionate care at our hospital. We will continue to invest in key medical services our neighbors need.”
Among the area’s largest healthcare providers, TriStar Summit employs more than 1,000 colleagues who serve the more than 13,000 patients who are admitted and nearly 60,400 patients who visit its emergency rooms each year.
