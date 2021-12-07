A senior at Trousdale County High School has been arrested and charged with threats of a mass shooting at the school.
Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell told the Vidette that the threats were allegedly made by Mason Maddox, 18, of Hartsville.
Maddox was taken into custody Friday morning on charges of threatening mass violence on school property and was being held in the Trousdale County Jail without bond pending Monday afternoon’s hearing in general sessions court. Judge Kenny Linville set Maddox’s bond at $5,000 and added conditions that stay away from school property and school activities. Maddox will also be required to undergo a psychological violation to determine if he is a threat to the community.
The charge was defined as a Class A misdemeanor under a bill passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.
“The school called us,” Russell said. “This threat was made on social media. We were able to figure out who it was and brought them in. It was supposedly a joke, but right now, he’s being held at Judge (Kenny) Linville’s request.
“We don’t take stuff like that as a joke, when you’re making a threat about coming to school and shooting somebody.”
Early on Friday morning, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department posted to its Facebook page that officials were investigating a “school violence threat” on the social media app YikYak. A screenshot of the alleged threat stated “the school getting a clip unloaded in it tomorrow be ready” and “already got the hit list written out...”
“The person that sent the message has been identified and interviewed. As the investigation continues, we have found no reason to believe there is any danger to any student,” sheriff’s officials stated via Facebook.
Additional deputies were posted at the various schools, but there were no reports of any incidents. A number of parents indicated on social media that they would be keeping their children at home on Friday out of concern.
Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield expressed his thanks to the sheriff’s department and to those who alerted officials to the alleged threat.
“It’s become a concern of the school district and created a substantial disruption in the learning environment,” Satterfield said. “Our students saw something, and they said something. Their training really showed.”
Satterfield indicated that Maddox has been expelled under the district’s zero-tolerance policy.
Maddox’s next court date will be Jan. 14.
According to media reports, there were similar allegations of school threats made Friday at other Tennessee school districts, including Davidson County’s Bellevue Middle School, Stewarts Creek Middle School in Smyrna and two schools in Marshall County. Macon County Schools also noted on its Facebook page a reported threat that had been tracked to Trousdale County.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
