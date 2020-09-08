Trousdale turnovers lead to Tiger triumph

HARTSVILLE — Watertown cemented its status as the Region 4-2A frontrunner with a 9-7 victory over Trousdale County on Friday night.
The Purple Tigers (2-1, 1-0) took advantage of a number of key mistakes by the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1) and won the regular-season matchup for the third straight season.
“I give it to the guys… Neither one of us played great,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster after his Purple Tigers improved to 2-1 following the region opener. “We happened to come out on top. It’s a hard-fought ballgame.”
“It’s a heartbreaking loss,” said Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield. “Our kids put everything into it this week. They came out and executed better.”
Jordan Carter gave Watertown the lead for good with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. The drive started at Trousdale’s 38 after the Jackets lost a fumble that was recovered by Watertown’s Brady Watts — one of five times the Trousdale offense put the ball on the ground.
Watertown took an early 2-0 on Trousdale’s first possession after the snap sailed over the punter’s head and out the back of the end zone for a safety.
Late in the first quarter, Trousdale County’s Bryson Claiborne took a handoff and burst through the line for an 85-yard touchdown that gave the Yellow Jackets a 7-2 lead.
The teams traded possessions for most of the game, with the Tigers able to move the ball but stalling drives.
“We got to the red zone four, five times and came away with no points. Some of it was us, some of it was them,” Webster said.
Trousdale County took over with just under five minutes to play at its 36 and picked up a pair of first downs. But on third-and-9 from the Watertown 41, quarterback Jayden Hicks threw a ball that was intercepted by Quanterrius Hughes-Malone, allowing the Tigers to run out the clock.
“Q made a good play,” Webster said. “They were trying to catch us off guard.”
Hughes-Malone caught eight passes for 86 yards while Watertown quarterback Brayden Cousino was 17-of-27 for 153 yards. Carter had 10 carries for 70 yards and his team’s lone touchdown.
“We’ve got to get better,” Webster said. “I’m not satisfied with where we’re at right now. Yes, we got the win, but not the way we wanted it. We’ve got to do better than that.”
The two teams have met in the 2A quarterfinals each of the past two seasons, with Trousdale County avenging its regular-season losses both times. Both coaches acknowledged that their teams could see each other down the road.
“I told the kids, ‘Think about that feeling and bottle that up and use it as motivation.’ Hopefully we’ll get another chance at Watertown. This isn’t our first rodeo,” Satterfield said.
Both teams will step out of region this week and hit the road for 7 p.m. games this coming Friday — Watertown at DeKalb County and Trousdale at Gordonsville.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
