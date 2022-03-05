Over the past few weeks, trucker convoys have popped up across the country protesting such things as mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
One of the groups stopped over for a one-night stay in Lebanon on Thursday at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Many vehicles flew former president Donald Trump flags, while people in the crowd were draped in American-flag apparel and cheered for truckers in the line as they honked their horns. Those in attendance came from far and wide.
One barber from Hawaii, Irvin Russell Pelton, Jr., was in the midst of a cross-country tour of his own making when he decided to join in with “some like-minded people.”
“I’m on a 50-state tour right now,” Pelton said. “I live in Hawaii, but I shipped my truck over 16 months ago. We go to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, underpasses, and I set up a barber shop, and I do free haircuts.
“Tennessee is No. 11. I have 38 more to go.”
Although originally here for a different reason, Peloton felt an attachment to the convoy that drew him to Wilson County.
“Here, they support America,” Pelton said. “That’s what I do. I support America. When I heard about this, I almost went over to the West Coast and followed it across.”
Not everyone who was there was strictly participating as attendees. Chris Maguire, of Dickson, said he was able to kill two birds with one stone by bringing his food truck, HauteWheels Rolling Sandwich Company.
“We heard about it on the radio and were here with our food truck,” Maguire said. “So, we’re here for personal and for business.”
Another Tennessean, Cameron Shipman, trekked from Perry County with Jessy Harvey. For them, it was a combination of convenience and community.
“We thought about going north to some of the rallies like in St. Louis,” Shipman said. “We found this one and figured it was a little closer.”
Harvey added, “I figured that there would be more people from the area and from Tennessee here. I know the main convoy wasn’t coming through here, so I thought it might be a good idea for people who couldn’t connect with the main convoy to still get together.”
The three-hour round trip was not just warranted but demanded for one Franklin, Kentucky, man and his family.
“Something has to be done in this country if my kids are going to grow up with any freedom,” David Diller said. “My family and I came out to give our support.”
