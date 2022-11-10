WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, on Monday night, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

