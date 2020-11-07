The 2020 playoffs have just kicked off and the 20-21 basketball season has yet to tip off, but high school teams across the state now know who they will be competing against a year from now.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association revealed its district and region re-alignments Friday. Schools have until next Thursday’s Board of Control meeting to appeal where it’s been placed.
A look at where Wilson Central football and basketball teams (baseball and softball teams will be in the same districts as basketball) are likely to play for the next two school years beginning in the fall of 2021:
FOOTBALL Class 2AWatertown will remain in Region 4 and retain rivals East Robertson, Trousdale County and Westmoreland while adding Harpeth and Whites Creek. Jackson County has moved up at its request and Cascade is moving south to Region 5. The Purple Tigers’ first-round playoff opponents will continue to come from the Chattanooga area-based Region 3.
Class 5A
As expected, Green Hill will join neighboring rival Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central in Region 5 as the Hawks become playoff-eligible for the first time. They will be joined by Nashville’s Hillsboro and Hunters Lane and Gallatin’s Station Camp and, from the east, White County. Their opening playoff opponents will come from Region 6 to the south, including Columbia, Franklin County (which won’t be eligible next year due to a recent fight with Shelbyville), Lincoln County, Nolensville, Page and Spring Hill.
Class 6ALebanon will be in Region 3, a league whose footprint is a doughnut around Rutherford County, though the Blue Devils will travel to Murfreesboro to face rivals Shelbyville (which also won’t be playoff eligible next year after the Golden Eagles have shot up from 5A) and Coffee County. They will face former District 7-AAA rivals Cookeville and Warren County. Their playoff opponents will come from Rutherford County with the four Murfreesboro schools, Rockvale and Stewarts Creek.
Division II-A East RegionThis class has gone from two regions to three at the urging of West Tennessee coaches who didn’t want to make repeated trips to Nashville. Never mind Friendship Christian will have three East Tennessee schools — Lakeway Christian, King’s Academy and Grace Baptist — to travel to for the next two seasons along with Middle Tennessee’s Bell Buckle Webb and Middle Tennessee Christian.
Middle RegionBecause of the numbers, the class has either six or seven schools in each region. Mt. Juliet Christian could have remained in the East, but will instead be in the newly-created seven-team Middle Region with Donelson Christian, Clarksville Academy, Columbia Academy, Franklin Grace Christian and Nashville Christian. At least the Saints won’t be compelled to make trips to East Tennessee.
BASKETBALL baseball and softball District 9-AAAAGoing from three classes to four is breaking up the longstanding District 9-AAA. The new 9-4A is Wilson County heavy with Cookeville joining Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill.
Former 9-AAA rivals Beech, Gallatin, Hendersonville and Station Camp will join Nashville’s Hunters Lane and McGavock in District 10, which will compete with 9-AAAA in the Region 5-AAAA tournament.
District 6-AANo more sweating out qualifying for region play for Watertown basketball teams, who will join Cannon County, Smith County and Westmoreland in a four-team district in which all of the teams will qualify for region play.
Moving up and out of 8-AA are Upperman, DeKalb County, Livingston Academy, York Institute and Macon County.
York, Bledsoe County, Jackson County, Monterey and Sequatchie County will provide Region 3 opposition out of District 5.
District 4-II-AFriendship and Mt. Juliet Christian will see basically the same opponents as they do currently, with new members Dayspring Academy and Templeton Academy added to the mix.
And, like now, District 3 teams from south of the Interstate 40 corridor will provide Middle Region opposition.
