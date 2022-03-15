A group of student missionaries from Tennessee Tech University spent the weekend in Lebanon evangelizing to unhoused guests at Compassionate Hands Ministries.
Before hitting the road, they spent Monday setting down roots to ensure their service goes on long after they leave.
Through a partnership with the Vine Branch Fellowship (VBF), a nonprofit that designs programs to equip individuals, families, seniors, and low-income groups with the tools to create healthier food options, the missionaries helped expand the community garden at the Wilson County Civic League.
VBF founders Alex and Shene Scott found out about the mission trip through the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce nonprofit leadership council.
“We got connected with Compassionate Hands and discussed doing a community partnership there,” Scott said. “(Compassionate Hands Executive Director) John Grant expressed they had about 20 students coming into town looking for some volunteer work. We told him that any hands available would be much appreciated.”
The Scotts actually erected raised garden beds at the WCCL last August and were expanding the garden to include a large ground-level bed, where they could grow cucumbers, blackberries and vine vegetables through a no-till method of gardening.
One of the student missionaries, Darsh Dinger, said that he had never gardened on such a large scale before but that he welcomed the challenge. Dinger is a fifth-year senior with a double major in physics and computer science. He got involved with the organization through his church, Cookeville’s Collegeside Church of Christ.
“Getting to know the people (at Compassionate Hands) was a very humbling experience,” Dinger said. “Most people are not in a situation where they have to worry about what they are going to eat or where they are going to sleep.
“It’s been cold the past couple of days. A lot of people are camping out in the streets, and they are suffering.”
The trip has helped dispel a myth that Dinger said afflicts those experiencing homelessness.
“One thing that has been really eye opening is that most people think of homelessness, they have the idea that these people have a lot of issues,” Dinger said. “Typically, they think people like that are lazy or don’t want to put in the effort to work and be part of society. A lot of people who go to the shelter and stay there have jobs, cars, and a phone. They just are at a specific point in their lives where they make money but don’t make enough to pay for housing.”
The group of TTU students was led by two apprentices from Collegeside Church of Christ, Mallory Mackie and Zac Wolfe.
“We were looking for a spring break mission trip we could connect with,” Mackie said. “We had like 20 kids signed up, so we needed a lot of things to do.”
The unexpectedly cold weather over the weekend actually provided a twist to the trip that Mackie and Wolfe were grateful for.
“Saturday, it was freezing outside,” Mackie said. “John (Grant) didn’t feel it was good to send the homeless back out. So, we opened the center for the guests. We cooked food. We played games and just had some really great conversations. Then, we had some devotional time to process what we had seen and to let God speak through that.”
Wolfe said that on Sunday that after the center was clear, they helped restore the facility by doing a deep clean, so that it will be ready to receive guests when it reopens.
