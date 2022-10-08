VOTER REGISTRATION PHOTO

Tennesseans have until Tuesday to register to vote in the upcoming November election.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

For Tennesseans, Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November elections, in which several seats across Wilson County municipalities are up for grabs, as well as federal congressional offices.

Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith indicated on Friday that since the most recent election in August, there have been 2,290 individuals who have registered to vote.

