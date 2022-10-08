For Tennesseans, Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November elections, in which several seats across Wilson County municipalities are up for grabs, as well as federal congressional offices.
Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith indicated on Friday that since the most recent election in August, there have been 2,290 individuals who have registered to vote.
“It will keep going until the 11th, when we stop registration,” Smith said. “During the past week, we have seen an uptick in registration and interest in general about the election, whether it be sample ballots, absentee ballots and more questions about the election itself.”
Smith explained that election interest is largely candidate-driven and can be a significant determinant of voter turnout.
“Excitement and interest in the election, if the media is really covering an election, all those factors determine the turnout,” Smith said. “Voter registration or anything we do out of the office doesn’t matter as much as people being excited about it.”
The latest round of redistricting maps carved Wilson County into two congressional seats, districts 5 and 6.
“The new 5th Congressional District took much of our population areas,” Smith said. “It took a lot of the areas that are growing.”
The 5th District pits former Maury County Governor Andy Ogles against Heidi Campbell. The 6th District features a race between incumbent John Rose and democratic challenger Randal Cooper.
There are two contested races for the Lebanon City Council. In Ward 3, voters will choose between challenger Shawn Hicks and incumbent Camille Burdine. In Ward 6, the seat vacated by outgoing councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman will have Phil Morehead squaring off against Zabrina Seay. Chris Crowell is running unopposed to retain his seat in Ward 4.
In Mt. Juliet, incumbent city commissioners Jennifer Milele and Bill Trivett are running unopposed.
In Watertown, incumbent aldermen Caleb Barrett and Howell Roberts join newcomer Kyle Stacey in an uncontested race for three open seats.
Registering to vote, updating or checking one’s registration status is possible with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, by visiting GoVoteTN.gov.
Using a computer, phone, or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s database.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to one’s local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Tuesday.
Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.
Early voting starts on Oct. 19 and runs from Monday to Saturday until Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Nov. 1.
