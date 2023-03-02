As Colon Cancer Awareness Month begins, Mt. Juliet resident and cancer survivor Sonia Richard is being honored at the 2023 Exact Sciences Cologuard Classic Professional Golfers Association Tour Champions Tournament in Tucson, Arizona.
Until March 5, Robert Karlsson and 79 other golfers will recognize people affected by colon cancer by wearing the ribbon with a colon cancer patient, survivor or caregiver’s name on it.
Last year, Richard was paired with the 2022 Colorguard Classic winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.
“It was exciting to experience it with him, because it felt like we both had won,” Richard said. “I’m hoping to keep the streak alive with Robert Karlsson.”
This year, Richard and Karlsson are paired together, and while Richard hasn’t been able to interact with her pairing yet, she’s excited to meet him and watch him play.
“It feels amazing to be honored as a colorectal cancer survivor,” Richard said. “Not only are survivors being recognized at the Cologuard Classic, but so are current patients, caregivers and loved ones who have passed. As a survivor, we go through so much just to stay alive, and I’m honored to be a part of the Cologuard Classic.”
Richard survived stage III colon cancer and has been active volunteer and advocate since going into remission in 2018. She was chosen to represent the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at the Colorguard Classic through her involvement with the organization’s young adult advisory board, Never Too Young.
“For me, March will always be an important month because of my history with colorectal cancer,” Richard said. “It’s also a time when I honor my grandfather in March as he passed away from colon cancer in 2004. I use the month of March to post on social media, participate in events, do fundraising and tell my story any chance I get. My main goal is to help raise awareness and educate the world about the signs of colorectal cancer.”
After joining the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Richard has begun to use her story to help save lives.
“My cancer journey has been challenging, stressful, frustrating, heartbreaking at times and everything else in between,” Richard said. “But it has also been rewarding, empowering, and fulfilling. I say that because if it wasn’t for my cancer diagnosis, I wouldn’t have ever come across the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the amazing connections and friends I have met through them, and the opportunities to share my story with the world in hopes of saving people’s lives.”
Colorectal cancer advocacy and awareness events play a large role in Richard’s life.
“I always tell people that my advocacy work is turning my mess (my cancer diagnosis) into my message (saving people’s lives),” Richard said. “By participating in awareness events, it gives me more opportunities to get my story out there and raise awareness. Even if I save only one person’s life, it makes everything that I’ve been through worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.