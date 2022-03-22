Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Cloudy this morning then becoming windy with rain developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.