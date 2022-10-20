It’s been a couple of months since two overnight vandals desecrated Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, but everything is almost back as it was.
During two meetings this week, the Lebanon City Council approved a $35,000 budget amendment to reset and repair the 118 headstones that were damaged over the summer.
“Repairs are mostly done,” said Jeff Baines, the Lebanon commissioner of public works.
Baines indicated that a few headstones sustained significant damage, which may require more work to restore.
Court records indicate that the two men who were charged for the incident, Justin Emler, 31, and Jeremy Heaton, 23, both of Lebanon, had been remanded to criminal court and face charges of vandalism over $60,000
The two men will appear in court on Nov. 22.
During the meeting, Lebanon city councilor Fred Burton asked if Emler or Heaton would be responsible for any kind of restitution.
However, in a phone call on Tuesday, Baines indicated that seeking restitution can be akin to “getting blood out of a turnip.”
“They may seek that,” Baines said. “We aren’t going to wait around for someone to put up that money to fix the headstones though.”
According to Baines, there have been discussions about increasing surveillance at the cemetery.
He indicated that the city has talked with a representative of Wolfhill Technology, the company that conducts security at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, about setting up a camera system. The city plans to send a map of the cemetery so that a plan and price can potentially be presented to the city council.
Zoning code amendment
Lebanon adopted an ordinance to amend its zoning code in a move designed to keep criminally-dangerous individuals and facilities for substance abusers away from residences, daycares, and schools.
Specifically, the ordinance creates a secure-personal-and-group-care land-use category and adds it to the commercial neighborhood zoning district as a conditional use.
Those facilities will not be permitted to be located within 500 feet of a residence, public school, or daycare when measured from front door to front door in a straight line. The facilities won’t be allowed to be located on a lot that is adjacent to a residence, public school or daycare.
A conditional use does not guarantee that it will be permitted, just that a proposal can be presented to the Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
“If someone comes in and wants to do a methadone clinic, they will have to go to the BZA, since it approves conditional uses,” said Paul Corder, the Lebanon planning director.
Corder indicated that a conditional-use section in the zoning code is required any time a conditional use is added.
“They have to be stated in the zoning code, so they are not just arbitrary and capricious,” Corder said.
