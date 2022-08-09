CHATTANOOGA — Nearly four decades after the Tennessee Valley Authority abandoned construction of more than half of the nuclear plants it once planned to build, the federal utility is moving forward again with plans to pursue the next generation of nuclear power.

The federal utility said last week that it has an agreement with a nuclear manufacturer to pursue a small modular reactor design at the Clinch River reactor site near Oak Ridge and will spend the next year preparing a possible construction permit to build a couple of the 300-megawatt reactors.

