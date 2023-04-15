Vanderbilt University Medical Center has recognized two of its health care providers in Wilson County for earning high marks in patient experience.
The Excellence in Patient Experience Award is given to those in the top 10% of a national survey conducted by the health-care solutions and consultant company Press Ganey.
The survey was conducted from July of 2021 through June of 2022.
The award-winning health care providers are Aisha Bond, NP, and Julie Malkowski, PA, who practice in the Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care Walk-In Clinic in Lebanon.
“I want to congratulate this year’s recipients of the Excellence in Patient Experience Awards and recognize all of the Wilson County providers and clinical service areas for their dedication and commitment to ensure every patient has a pleasant health care experience,” said Scott McCarver, president of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital (VWCH).
The awards honor outstanding performance and commitment to service excellence in medical practice/clinics, inpatient, ambulatory surgery, outpatient services and more. Systemwide, VUMC is recognizing 581 clinicians and 148 clinical areas for receiving high marks.
“In Wilson County, and across the state, Vanderbilt providers are working hard to provide a personalized and superior care experience for their patients,” said Travis Capers, president of Vanderbilt regional community hospitals.
Patient safety and care have always been a top priority for VWCH. In 2021, the hospital provided care to 6,000 inpatients, treated more than 27,350 patients in the emergency room, and performed 4,440 surgeries. In addition, VWCH clinics had 26,920 visits.
