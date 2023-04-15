HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS AWARDED PHOTO

Aisha Bond (at left) and Julie Malkowski – who practice in the Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care Walk-In Clinic in Lebanon – recently received Excellence in Patient Experience Awards.

 Submitted

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has recognized two of its health care providers in Wilson County for earning high marks in patient experience.

The Excellence in Patient Experience Award is given to those in the top 10% of a national survey conducted by the health-care solutions and consultant company Press Ganey.

