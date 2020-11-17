TUCKERS CROSSROADS — Sam Houston’s Blue League double header against Byars Dowdy was postponed Saturday and will be played at a later date.
In other Week 4 games that were played:
GIRLS Castle Heights 20, Carroll-Oakland 11Lucia Wilson led Castle Heights with eight points while Katelyn Hopper and Chanel Spencer each scored four and Raelynn Ashley and Bailey Katz collected two apiece.
Carter Estep finished with four points for Carroll-Oakland while Elizabeth Johnson threw in three and Harper Neal and Leah Plumleee pitched in two apiece.
Coles Ferry 48, Tuckers Crossroads 10Caroline Coffee scored 16 points and Kyleeyah Jennings 10 for Coles Ferry.
Keira Bryant added eight points, Madison Craighead and Lauren Douglas four each and Addyson Bringhurst, Lucy Deffendall and Laylah Porter two apiece.
Colleena Ralston scored eight points and Gracie Smith the other two for Tuckers Crossroads.
Porter scored six points and Douglas two in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry while Jaci Andrews countered with two for Tuckers Crossroads.
BOYS Castle Heights 44, Carroll-Oakland 28
Niken Walker poured in 35 points for Castle Heights while Carter Pigg finished with four, Jake Keel three and Kaden Goodloe two.
Jase Atwood totaled 21 for Carroll-Oakland while Collin Plumlee put in three and Tyler Brownlee and Micah Strickland two apiece.
Caine Rumble and Jackson Thompson each tossed in two points and Jaquez Keeley a free throw in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland.
Coles Ferry 37, Tuckers Crossroads 18
Elliott Greer threw in 13 points and Easten Thompson 11 for Coles Ferry while Eli Spurlock scored seven, Avery Davis four and Chad Thomas Lanning two.
Urijah Dodge dropped in nine points for Tuckers Crossroads while Peyton Allison and Carlos Shannon each score four and Ridge Means a free throw.
Luca Cesternino scored four points and Jalonzo Bishop two in the fifth quarter for Coles Ferry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.