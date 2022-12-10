The Wilson County School Board voted to remove two books from school libraries during its meeting on Monday evening.
“Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins and “Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts)” by L.C. Rosen will be removed from Wilson County Schools due to inappropriate and sexually-explicit content.
Any citizen of Wilson County can challenge a book, which will then be reviewed by the school system’s book committee.
“On one of those books, they recommended that it be on the mature reading list, and that was the book ‘Tricks,’ ” zone 1 board member Carrie Pfeiffer said. “The other book, ‘Jack of Hearts,’ they all agreed that it should be on the mature reading list. However, the committee was divided. Some members of the committee wanted it removed from circulation. Some members of the committee thought that that was a step too far and that it should only be placed on the mature reading list.”
Because the committee was divided, it could not make a recommendation for anything further than putting “Jack of Hearts” on the mature reading list. The school board voted to reject the committee’s recommendation and remove the books from circulation.
In order for a book to be removed from school libraries, the Supreme Court established the Miller Test. A book must fail the three-part assessment to be removed.
“It’s the work taken as a whole, so you can’t just take a excerpt of the book or a synopsis of the book and say it looks inappropriate,” Pfeiffer said. “Secondly, it has to be patently offensive, so that is a standard that may be different from community to community, and the Supreme Court has allowed that that standard be different. The third test is whether or not the book as a whole lacks literary value, political value, or scientific value.”
A book may be removed by the school system only if it meets all three criteria.
“We don’t want to remove something because it has political ideas in it that some people might disagree with, so our committee looks at all of those things,” Pfeiffer said. “As I said before, it must fail all three tests, and the committee makes its recommendation based on their evaluation of the work.”
Parents who attended Monday night’s board meeting spoke both against and in favor of removing the two books from the school library.
Jessica Smith, a zone 4 resident, shared a statement from Rosen — the author of “Jack of Hearts” — that appears on his website. The statement read as follows, “Putting blinders on and hoping your kids won’t know about sex just because a book like ‘Jack of Hearts’ has been removed from the library isn’t going to help. They still have the internet, easy access to pornography, not to mention their friends, TV, movies. Taking away a book like ‘Jack’ actually ends up hurting kids more in the exact way that people who want to ban ‘Jack’ are trying to prevent. We’re all on the same side — we want teenagers to make safe, personal choices and feel empowered to do so. Banning this book, telling them it’s too adult, or wrong, will only make them feel ashamed. Especially queer kids.”
