Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that two people were killed on Thursday in a crash that occurred near mile marker 69 on Interstate 840.
According to the THP preliminary report, at 12:16 p.m. Clarence Moore was traveling east on I-840 when his 2007 Jeep Laredo crossed the median and struck David Daugherty’s 2002 Chevy Suburban head-on as Daughtery traveled west.
Kenya Moore, 52, was a passenger in the Jeep when the accident occurred. THP confirmed in its report that she and Daugherty, 75, from Florida were killed. The report lists Clarence Moore as injured.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office posted a traffic alert on social media shortly after the wreck occurred. All three individuals were wearing their seatbelts.
“Interstate 840 west bound is currently shut down due to a fatal traffic accident. Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 72, which is the Central Pike exit, leading to Highway 109. Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route as responders work the scene,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office conveyed following the accident.
At 4:35 p.m., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office issued another traffic alert that indicated that the roadway was back open. No more information was available as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.