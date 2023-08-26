8-26 Deaths At Pilot

Two individuals were found dead inside the cab of a truck at the Pilot located on Highway 231 in Lebanon on Thursday morning. Investigators currently don’t suspect foul play.

 Mark Bellew/All Hands Fire Photos

Two people were found dead inside the cab of a truck at the Pilot truck stop on Highway 231 in Lebanon.

On Thursday morning, the Lebanon Police Department responded to a welfare check on two individuals reportedly staying at the Pilot truck stop.

