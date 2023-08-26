Two people were found dead inside the cab of a truck at the Pilot truck stop on Highway 231 in Lebanon.
On Thursday morning, the Lebanon Police Department responded to a welfare check on two individuals reportedly staying at the Pilot truck stop.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 93F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 10:27 am
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 93F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 10:27 am
Two people were found dead inside the cab of a truck at the Pilot truck stop on Highway 231 in Lebanon.
On Thursday morning, the Lebanon Police Department responded to a welfare check on two individuals reportedly staying at the Pilot truck stop.
“Upon arrival, officers located the two individuals deceased inside the cab of a truck,” the Lebanon Police Department said in a statement posted to social media. “The preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing.”
The individuals were transported to the medical examiner’s office on Thursday.
“We don’t have any cause (of death),” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said.
Clark said that there was no signs of narcotics.
There was no further information available as of press time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.