It’s been 20 years since Mt. Juliet Police Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy John Musice lost their lives.
They were remembered by the community on Sunday, which was the anniversary of their passing.
On July 9, 2003, Mundy and Musice were attempting to stop a suspect that fled from Knoxville to Mt. Juliet by deploying spike strips on Interstate 40. Both officers were killed by the driver when she directed her car towards them.
“We always talk about where you were on a certain day when something happened, and I reflect back to where I was that day,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “I was sitting in the detective division at the sheriff’s office when this call comes out that I’ll never forget. It was on the radio inside the office, and it didn’t sound good.”
On Sunday morning, a member of the Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office honor guards laid flowers on the crash site. Then, that evening, law enforcement and the families participated in a sea of blue escort to Charlie Daniels Park, where a blue candlelight vigil was held in the officers’ honor.
“I reflected coming down the interstate in that procession a while ago of how everything just stopped,” Bryan said. “In the hustle and bustle of this world and this country and this county, there were people just pulled over to honor these two great men.”
Despite the time that’s passed, Bryan and others haven’t forgotten.
“I’ll never forget that day,” Bryan said. “This stretch of interstate out here on I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road, it’s got new pavement. It’s got new lanes, but in our mind, that stretch of roadway should never be forgotten because two great men lost their lives that day.”
On that day 20 years ago, Terry Ashe was sheriff.
“July 9, 2003, for me, was just yesterday,” Ashe said. “When I drove up to that scene, everybody hadn’t gotten there yet, and it was horrific.”
Ashe recalled that day while speaking at the vigil.
“Those two officers heard the call for help that day,” Ashe said. “I bet you there’s very few people in this room that know that there was a wreck at Old Hickory Boulevard and traffic was backing up. If that person had not been stopped at 130-140 miles an hour, she would have slammed into I don’t know how many people’s cars down there. She was that reckless.”
Former Mt. Juliet Police Chief Kenny Martin said that Mundy and Musice wouldn’t have wanted all of the recognition.
“I can tell you this without a doubt, Jerry and Johnny wouldn’t want all this fuss,” Martin said. “In their minds, they were just doing their job. They were doing exactly what they were born to do, which was to protect the citizens of this community and this county and beyond.”
Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick looked to the family members as he spoke at the vigil.
“That day, and Trish (Jerry Mundy’s wife) you know it well, with tears flowing downs, the concern was that we would forget,” Hambrick said. “My remarks to you that day was that we would never ever forget. We mean that. I hope you know that and see that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.