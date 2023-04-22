Drug-related crime continues to be a problem in Lebanon recently as two individuals were arrested on Monday.
Charges are pending for two Lebanon residents who’d been running an illegal narcotics operation in town.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Drug-related crime continues to be a problem in Lebanon recently as two individuals were arrested on Monday.
Charges are pending for two Lebanon residents who’d been running an illegal narcotics operation in town.
An investigation by the Lebanon Narcotics Unit in February resulted in obtaining a search warrant for a residence in the Rollingwood Apartment Complex.
Once inside, officers found more than two ounces of heroin in a variety of colors, a loaded handgun, drug paraphernalia and what investigators believe are fake prescription pills.
“With any case that we work to get a search warrant, there’s going to be multiple factors that go into that,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. “You’re going to have a lot of activity going in and out of a location.”
Heroin is an ongoing problem in Lebanon and around the country.
“It’s everywhere,” Clark said. “It’s been around for a long time. It’s not just in Lebanon, it’s everywhere right now. It’s a problem countrywide, and it honestly doesn’t get enough attention.”
Heroin comes in many different forms and colors.
“The color of the heroin (we found) is tan,” Clark said. “That’s typically what we find. Everything right now is powerful. Everything is mixed with fentanyl right now. There’s fentanyl in marijuana. There’s fentanyl in all forms of drugs at the moment. That’s just what people are doing. None of these drugs are mixed in a proper medical lab, so you don’t know if you’re getting more fentanyl or more heroin.”
Clark said that another dangerous thing that people are doing is pill pressing.
“What they’re doing is taking a drug and pressing it into pills, or they’re pressing it to look like the Flintstone tablets you’d take as a kid,” Clark said. “They make them colorful. Heroin can be an array of colors. It can be white, tan, pink, blue, purple, or red. You put these into a pill press or make them look like candy. Kids don’t know the difference. They may think that this is a candy that another kid brought to school or to a party, and the next thing you know, they’ve overdosed.”
Currently, the rate of drug-related crimes in Lebanon is considered to be a normal amount.
“I feel like it’s normal,” Clark said. “We notice the lulls. We notice when there’s a bad batch in town, because overdoses will go up. Our police department is pretty good at keeping an eye on that.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.