Lebanon Heroin Arrest

While executing a search warrant at the Rollingwood Apartment Complex in Lebanon, investigators found two-plus ounces of heroin, a handgun, drug paraphernalia and what is believed to be fake prescription pills.

 Submitted

Drug-related crime continues to be a problem in Lebanon recently as two individuals were arrested on Monday.

Charges are pending for two Lebanon residents who’d been running an illegal narcotics operation in town.

