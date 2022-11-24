Before the Thanksgiving Day feast ensues, a local car dealership in Mt. Juliet will host a fun run and 5k marathon to benefit the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC).
Two Rivers Ford’s Tommy Crockett Memorial Rescue Run will kick off with a one-mile family fun run at 8 a.m., followed by the certified 5k at 8:30 a.m.
Animal Rescue Corps is a non-profit that deals with large-scale animal cruelty cases. Most of its cases are out of Tennessee, and they include hoarding, puppy mills, and disaster relief.
Animal Rescue Corps Director of Operations Amy Haverstick has volunteered with animal organizations for years, and she worked with her uncle, Tommy Crockett, to start what was then called the Turkey Trot in 2010.
Crockett was the general manager at Two Rivers Ford for decades.
“He was a life-long animal lover and always wanted to do something to help,” Haverstick said.
Because Animal Rescue Corps is an emergency shelter, it doesn’t adopt out to the public.
The shelter also has the capability to reconfigure itself according to the needs of the animals that it’s housing.
“We work with and in conjunction with law enforcement,” Haverstick said. “A lot of the times, our animals are evidence, so we have to hold them here, care for them, provide for them, and document everything.”
The shelter takes care of all of the initial vetting needs for the animals while in their care, do behavior assessments, and then work with placement partners to then be available for adoption.
Tammy Jacobs, who is the marketing director at Two Rivers Ford, said that Crockett passed away on July 22, 2021, and Two Rivers Ford has dedicated the event to his honor.
“The race is Mt. Juliet’s most popular Thanksgiving Day race, formerly known as the Turkey Trot,” Jacobs conveyed in a press release. “Now, the event has a new name, the same things you enjoyed through the years, and even more to love. Mt. Juliet’s Two Rivers Ford is the event’s presenting sponsor this year, and says, ‘Animal Rescue Corps’ Rescue Run has proven to be a fantastic turn-key partnership for our dealership. The event is fun, family oriented, and ARC does an excellent job marketing it. Since 2021 we have dedicated the run to our former General Manager, Tommy Crockett, who passed away that year, and we have found this run to be a great way to honor his Memory.”
Crockett became involved in running the race due to his love for animals.
“It’s a great thing to do on Thanksgiving day because it helps animals and it gets everybody out to spend time with family that morning.” Jacobs said.
Two Rivers Ford owner/operator John Barker said that the event is both a way to honor Crockett, but also a way to kick off the holiday season.
“We enjoy hosting this event every year, not only because it raises money for a great cause, but because it’s an opportunity for families to get together to kick off the holiday season,” Barker said. “As a local business, we value family tremendously, and so did Tommy Crockett. This Rescue Run is a way for us to bring people together for a great cause and also a way for us to honor Tommy and his family.”
