Two minors out of Nashville were arrested in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday after stealing a vehicle.
Mt. Juliet Police Department officers detected a stolen vehicle on Golden Bear Gateway, near Interstate 40.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 10:51 am
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 10:51 am
Two minors out of Nashville were arrested in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday after stealing a vehicle.
Mt. Juliet Police Department officers detected a stolen vehicle on Golden Bear Gateway, near Interstate 40.
The stolen vehicle fled but was disabled after law enforcement deployed spike strips. Once the vehicle was disabled, the three suspects fled on foot, which led to a search that involved K-9 units and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter. “Due to the coordinated efforts of officers, two of the three suspects were apprehended shortly after the pursuit,” the Mt. Juliet Police Department shared in a press release. “Both suspects are juvenile males from Nashville and are now in custody, facing charges related to the theft and ensuing chase. The car was stolen from the Hermitage area.”
The third suspect was not found during the search, and detectives are currently following leads in regard to the suspect’s location.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.