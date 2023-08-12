Golden Bear Gateway

Two minors were arrested in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday after officers became aware of a stolen vehicle on Golden Bear Gateway, near Interstate 40.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Two minors out of Nashville were arrested in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday after stealing a vehicle.

Mt. Juliet Police Department officers detected a stolen vehicle on Golden Bear Gateway, near Interstate 40.

