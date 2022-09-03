Wilson County law enforcement recovered a missing child from White County following a high-speed pursuit.

According to a press release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Scott Moore, two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland was located by deputies in the back of a U-Haul van early Wednesday morning following an alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

