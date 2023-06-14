The Wilson County Board of Education voted to rezone portions of Gladeville Elementary and Rutland Elementary during its special-called meeting on Monday night.
There will be around 220 K-5 students affected by the change. Gladeville Elementary students affected by the rezoning will attend Southside Elementary while affected Rutland students will be attending Gladeville.
“If we don’t move over a 100 kids out of Rutland and 100 kids out of Gladeville and into Southside, that’s when we’d be in a position to where we’ll have to have this same conversation and situation again next year,” Zone 1 board member Carrie Pfeiffer said. “If we move less than 100, if we cut down the size of what we’re moving and we only move 50 in each direction, then we are going to be right back here. We’re going to have to move 50 more the following year. If we do a rezone of the size (proposed), then that puts us in a situation that’s sustainable for the next three years.”
Families affected by the rezoning will be notified by email this week.
Fifth grade students in the rezoned areas will be allowed to attend their current school for the upcoming school year.
There will be a five day open-zone period in which affected families can request that their student attend Southside, Stoner Creek Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Elzie D. Patton Elementary, Carroll-Oakland, Tuckers Crossroads and Watertown Elementary. Families who choose for their child to attend an open enrollment school would be responsible for transportation to and from that school.
“I think that those students should have the option to request (attending) another open-zone school since this (rezoning) is taking place after open enrollment,” Zone 7 school board member Jamie Farough said.
Some of the school board members were concerned about students being moved.
“I just feel not comfortable with moving these kids around multiple times, because next year we’ll still have the same problem,” Zone 2 school board member Beth Meyers said. “How fast can we build a school? If we can’t build schools fast enough, then we’re going to be back here next year moving kids again.”
Portables were discussed as a potential solution to the growth in the district.
“Having been the board member that represents a school that we did not rezone (previously) that now has portables, (I had a) number of parents I had reach out to me that were furious that the board did not take action to do something that was hard and unpopular such as rezone.” Farough said. “Now their children are in an overcrowded classroom and in portables after a tornado tore down two of our brick and mortar schools and in portables after our neighbors were in a school shooting. When we have space in our buildings it’s hard for use to advocate to our county commission, our funding body, that we need another brick and mortar school when we’re not using the schools we have.”
