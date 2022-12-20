Two suspects were taken into custody on Sunday morning after burglarizing a Circle K gas station in Lebanon.
Walter Hook, 38, of Lebanon, and Tekyah Odom, 40, of Murfreesboro both face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.
Lebanon Police Department Public information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy confirmed that the suspects stole 22 packs of cigarettes and $163 from the clerk.
“A suspect entered the gas station on West Main (Street) and had a ski mask and a hoodie on,” Hardy said. “He had his hand in his pocket and made a motion like he had a weapon. A weapon was never brandished. We don’t know if there was a weapon or not.”
The suspects left the scene in a Kia Soul but were later apprehended by officers near Highway 109 and Callis Road.
“The vehicle was spotted on the interstate by one of the officers, who got off the interstate,” Hardy said. “They ended up pulling over around 109 and Callis Rd. Upon stop of the vehicle, an investigation found over 20 packs of cigarettes in the passenger-side floorboard.”
The money stolen was found when the suspects were searched upon being booked into the Wilson County Jail.
The Lebanon Police Department believes that the robbery is an isolated incident.
