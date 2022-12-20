CIRCLE K PHOTO

Walter Hook and Tekyah Odom were arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery, after stealing 22 packs of cigarettes and $163 from the Circle K convenience store in Lebanon.

 File

Two suspects were taken into custody on Sunday morning after burglarizing a Circle K gas station in Lebanon.

Walter Hook, 38, of Lebanon, and Tekyah Odom, 40, of Murfreesboro both face multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.

