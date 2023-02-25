The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at the Aldi, located at 108 Circle Drive in Lebanon.
Two people are suspected of the theft of a wallet from Aldi on Wednesday and are wanted for questioning in regards of fraudulent use of a credit card. Both suspects were caught on security cameras on the Aldi property and were wearing disposable masks.
