Two teenagers died in Lebanon last weekend in a single-vehicle crash.
Toby Lackey, 19, and Cali Minor, 19, were pronounced dead after striking a tree near 4275 Old Murfreesboro Road on Sunday afternoon. An infant was also in the vehicle and was injured according to the preliminary report by Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The report states that the 2008 Saturn Astra was traveling north when the driver overcorrected on a curve and crossed the center line. The vehicle hit an embankment before it struck a tree.
No additional information on the infant’s condition is currently available.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan mentioned Sunday’s crash while addressing the growing issue of speeding in areas of the county during Monday evening’s Wilson County Commission meeting.
“We’ve added another traffic person to go out and work on those roads so people will slow down,” Bryan said. “We had a bad fatality yesterday over on Old Murfreesboro Road. Two young people lost their lives.”
In response to the growing number of complaints regarding speeding in the county, the sheriff’s office will employ the new traffic control officer.
The funds for the additional officer came from last year’s budget. The officer was one of the additional personnel approved by the county commission and was placed in that role where the need was seen.
