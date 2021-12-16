Tyler J. Danalds was born on June 2, 1980, and died on Dec. 9, 2021.
Tyler was a loyal and faithful husband, father, son, brother, and friend to all.
He was a servant of Christ and spread the gospel daily through the way he lived his life. He served others in big and small ways. He worked hard and tirelessly to provide for his family.
He is survived by: his children, Evan (14), Alex (13) and Anna (9); his maternal grandmother, Pearl Kacprowicz; his parents, Steve and Patricia Danalds; sister, Tiffany Ross (and husband Nathan Ross); sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Ben Cowens; sister-in-law, Emily Ward-Larson; mother-in-law, Charlotte Ward; brother-in-law, Jon Larson; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Elizabeth Danalds; father-in-law, Jerry Larson; paternal grandmother, Betty Danalds; and maternal grandfather, Adam Kacprowicz.
Tyler was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 2, 1980, to Steve and Patricia Danalds.
He grew up in the small community of Avilla, Indiana.
From the time he could talk, he loved to make others laugh. He had a quick wit and always had a response. He was loveable and charismatic. People were naturally drawn to Tyler. That includes his wife, Elizabeth.
She knew from the time she met him that she was going to marry him. Tyler and Elizabeth met at Drury University in 1998, and they were together ever since. Although Tyler grew up in church, Elizabeth showed him what it’s like to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. They were members of Logos, a Christian, non-denominational college ministry. Tyler graduated in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Following graduation from Drury University, they married on April 25, 2003, and started their family four years later. At the time, they lived in southwest Missouri and had three children. Tyler worked while Elizabeth stayed home to take care of the children.
After the birth of their third child, they moved to Mt. Juliet. They were there almost eight years and recently moved to Lebanon for their children to go to a private, Christian school.
Tyler, alongside his wife (Elizabeth), were true servants and helped anyone and everyone without judgement. They served in their church, at the kids’ school as part of the science olympiad team and in the special-needs community.
Tyler and Elizabeth Danalds were a mighty team. They loved God, each other and others deeply.
He went to be with her and Jesus on Dec. 9, 2021.
The celebration of life for Elizabeth, and for her beloved Tyler, is from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the Bridge Fellowship (located at 5066 Lebanon Road in Lebanon). Visitation will be held at the Bridge Fellowship on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. Visitation is also on Friday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to consider donating to Empower Me Center, a local special-needs organization very close to Elizabeth’s heart. Individuals can donate in the upper right corner of the organization’s website, empowermecenter.com, and at the end by selecting Memorial and entering Elizabeth’s name.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
