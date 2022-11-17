NEWS 1 PHOTO

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University on Oct. 21 in Dover, Deleware. A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. 

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, said that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws.

