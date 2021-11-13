Una Sue Bentley Lane, 75, of Lebanon, and a long-time resident of Deer Lodge, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021.
She was born in Wilson County, the daughter of the late Thomas and Laura Frances Walker Bentley.
She was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Hillview Baptist Church.
She was a homemaker, and along with her husband and son, ran the family dairy farm in Deer Lodge.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Raymond Allen Lane; son, Michael Allen Lane; two sisters, Elizabeth Reynolds, Dorothy Driver; and two brothers, Tommy and Donny Bentley.
She is survived by a brother, Terry (Debbie) Bentley, along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Nov. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Wilson County Memorial Gardens, with Brandon Bentley officiating. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com
